'Lotus Blooms From Gangotri To Ganga Sagar': PM Modi's Top Quotes

On November 14 last year, after the BJP-led coalition's decisive win in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a pointed remark about West Bengal from the party headquarters. "The Ganges flows from Bihar and goes all the way to Ganga Sagar," he said then. Half a year later, he was back at the same podium, this time with the results to match. "With the victory in Bengal, the lotus is blooming all the way from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar," he told party workers on Monday.

According to trends, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark in West Bengal, leading in 205 seats. In Assam, the party is leading in 101 of 126 seats. In Puducherry, the NDA alliance is set to retain power, leading in 17 of 30 seats.

Here are Modi's top quotes from his address:

On The BJP's Workers

"Today, I wholeheartedly congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every worker of the BJP, from the grassroots to the leadership, has once again performed wonders and made the lotus bloom. You have scripted a new history."

On Voter Turnout And Women's Participation

"The voter turnout of approximately 93 per cent in West Bengal is historic in itself. New voting records were also set in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala. Notably, the participation of women has been very high, which is becoming the brightest picture of Indian democracy."

On The Ganga Belt

"In the states situated along the banks of Mother Ganga - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal - there is a BJP government."

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee

"Today, as a worker of the BJP, one thought repeatedly comes to my mind: how much peace Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's soul must be feeling. The dream he had for a strong and prosperous Bengal has been waiting for fulfilment for many decades."

On Political Violence In Bengal

"In the past decades, countless lives have been ruined due to political violence in the state. Now that the BJP has won, we should not talk about revenge, but about change. We should not talk about fear, but about the future."

On His Promises For Bengal

"In Bengal, women will now find an environment of safety, and the youth will find employment. Migration will come to a halt. In the very first cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be given the green signal. Furthermore, the strictest possible action will be taken against infiltrators."

On Assam's Hat-Trick

"Along with Mother Ganga, the Brahmaputra has also bestowed its great blessings upon us. For the third consecutive time, the people of Assam have placed their faith in the BJP-led government. This hat-trick is a monumental event in the history of Assam."

On Puducherry

"In the year 2021, we presented the vision of 'BEST Puducherry' before the people. Over the last five years, our NDA government has worked with full integrity and dedication. Once again, the people of Puducherry have expressed their confidence in the NDA."

On By-Election Wins

"Today, the results of various by-elections have also been extremely encouraging. In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, the public has showered our candidates with their blessings. Sunetra Pawar Ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has also recorded a significant win."

On End Of Communist Rule Across India

"In the entire country, there is not a single state left where a Communist party is in power. Not even one. This is not merely a political shift; it is a shift in mindset. Today's India seeks opportunity. It seeks development. It seeks trust, progress, and stability."