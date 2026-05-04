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After Bengal Verdict, Nirmala Sitharaman Marks BJP Win With Jhalmuri Post

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls, saying the people of the state have chosen to end an "oppressive" Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime that betrayed the ideals of "Maa, Mati, Manush".

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After Bengal Verdict, Nirmala Sitharaman Marks BJP Win With Jhalmuri Post
"Under PM Narendra Modi ji, Bengal will rise again as one of India's leading states," she said.
New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls, saying the people of the state have chosen to end an "oppressive" Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime that betrayed the ideals of "Maa, Mati, Manush".

In a post on X, Nirmala Sitharaman expressed "immense gratitude" to the people of West Bengal for choosing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "with hope and courage".

"People have chosen to end the oppressive Trinamool Congress regime that betrayed Maa, Mati, Manush," she said.

Calling the verdict historic, she lauded the saffron party's workers and leadership for the outcome.

"This historic win of the BJP belongs to the countless karyakartas and leaders whose selfless struggle, sacrifice and courage brought the much needed change," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, West Bengal will regain its prominence.

"Under PM Narendra Modi ji, Bengal will rise again as one of India's leading states," she said.

Taking a swipe at the outgoing TMC government, Nirmala Sitharaman said its "regime of fear, appeasement and protection of infiltrators" has come to an end.

"For the TMC regime of fear, appeasement and protection of infiltrators, it is game over," she said.

Sharing a picture of jhalmuri, a popular snack from West Bengal, the finance minister said the occasion calls for celebration with the spicy delicacy, referring to Modi's visit to a jhalmuri shop in Jhargram during the election campaign.

The BJP is on course to form its first government in West Bengal as it has raced ahead in more than 200 seats, well past the majority mark, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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