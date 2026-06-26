Sacrifice Of Hazrat Imam Hussain Continues To Inspire Many People: PM Modi

On the occasion of Muharram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire people across the world to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is also a reminder of the enduring power of courage and conviction."

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam. The observance is closely associated with Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), in the Battle of Karbala. Religious gatherings, mourning processions and prayer meetings are organised across many parts of India and the world during this period.

The word "Muharram" means "forbidden", signifying that it is one of the four sacred months in Islam during which warfare is traditionally prohibited. Muslims are encouraged to engage in increased worship, prayer and reflection during this holy month.

Muharram also marks the beginning of the Islamic or Hijri New Year. The Islamic calendar is based on 12 lunar months, with the sighting of the new moon determining the start of each month.

The first day of Muharram marks the beginning of the new Islamic year. Although there are no specific acts of worship prescribed for this day, many Muslims use the occasion to reflect on the life, struggles and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and the early Muslim community.

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is considered one of the most significant and spiritually important days in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at the Battle of Karbala, an event that symbolises sacrifice, steadfastness, faith and resistance against injustice.

Muharram holds immense religious and historical significance for Muslims, not only because it is one of Islam's four sacred months but also because several important events in Islamic history are associated with it.

While both Shia and Sunni Muslims observe Muharram, their traditions differ. For Shia Muslims, the first 10 days of Muharram are marked by mourning to honour the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). Many wear black, attend special prayer gatherings and majlis, refrain from celebratory activities such as weddings and music, and participate in mourning processions on Ashura. In some communities, devotees engage in chest-beating as an expression of grief and remembrance.

Sunni Muslims, on the other hand, often observe voluntary fasting on the 9th and 10th of Muharram or the 10th and 11th, following Islamic traditions. Fasting on Ashura is considered a virtuous act, and those who observe it are believed to receive spiritual rewards from Allah.

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