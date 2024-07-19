PM Modi Meets Party Staffers At BJP Headquarters

The programme, named 'Sneh Milan', was the Prime Minister's first interaction with the party staffers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the BJP headquarters to interact with the officials working there and thank them for their contribution to the party's return to power for a third term.

The programme, named 'Sneh Milan', was the Prime Minister's first interaction with the party staffers after he assumed office for the third time.

He was welcomed at the party office by BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda. Party General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, and General Secretary Arun Singh were also present at the programme which lasted for two and a half hours.

In his remarks, PM Modi told the party staffers that all of them are members of the same family. Recalling his past stint in the party organisation, both in his home state Gujarat and at the national level, he shared his experiences and revealed how the party functioned with limited resources at its disposal.

However, he noted that the shortages did not prevent the party and its officials from giving their best.

Thanking the party staffers for dropping everything else to work for three months without any holiday during the Lok Sabha elections, he stressed that there is nothing bigger than the party organisation, and all the staffers are its centre points.

The Prime Minister also made it a point to meet the senior staffers with whom he had worked during his stint in the party organisation.

During his second stint in power, PM Modi also held an interaction with the party staffers of the national headquarters at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

