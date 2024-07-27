PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP Chief Meet Chief Ministers At Party Headquarters

BJP's top leadership, including party President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and all Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the party, are attending a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The gathering comes as the Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states are in Delhi for the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. The BJP meeting's agenda includes discussing the election results of their respective states and formulating future strategies.

The meeting includes two sessions where the BJP leadership will engage with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to review election results.

The agenda will cover the analysis of Lok Sabha Election 2024 results to identify areas for improvement, ensuring effective implementation of central and state schemes at the ground level, and strategizing for upcoming assembly elections.

The meeting will also focus on enhancing state-centre coordination to improve collaboration between states and the central government.

The primary focus will be on flagship programmes, including discussions on central government schemes and their implementation in states. Successful state schemes will be reviewed, to replicate effective programmes in other states for better results.

Chief Ministers will present their states' best schemes, and discussions will address the challenges faced in implementing central government schemes. The meeting also aims to foster greater coordination, improve scheme implementation, and strengthen the party's overall strategy.

Attendees at the BJP headquarters include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Also present are Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Earlier, PM Modi, speaking at the Ninth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, emphasised that making India a developed country by 2047 is a national ambition. He highlighted that states, being directly connected with the people, can play an active role in achieving this goal.

"Viksit Bharat @ 2047 is ambition of every Indian. States can play an active role to achieve this aim as they are directly connected with the people," the Prime Minister said, according to a post on X by the NITI Aayog.

The meeting, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, is attended by CMs, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, and NITI Aayog members.

Its goal is to promote participative governance and enhance collaboration between the Centre and state governments, improving the quality of life for both rural and urban populations through strengthened government interventions.

Several state governments led by opposition parties have announced their intention to boycott the meeting.

