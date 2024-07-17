PM Modi Likely To Meet BJP Workers At Party Headquarters Tomorrow

PM Modi will meet long-time workers at the BJP office tomorrow evening, sources said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the BJP headquarters and meet party workers tomorrow.

According to sources, PM Modi will reach party headquarters at 6 pm, where he will address and meet party workers at the office. The sources also said that PM Modi will meet long-time workers at the BJP office tomorrow evening. These include clerks, peons and other such workers.

Notably, a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states is likely to be held at the end of July. The meeting will witness the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the sources, the discussion will focus on the results of the Lok Sabha elections and coordination between the government and the organization.

On July 14, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party held its State Working Committee meeting at the Ambedkar Auditorium of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University in Lucknow to discuss the first meeting of the party's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha, winning fewer seats than expected in the general elections.

The meeting was a big one-day meet. Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya and other ministers and workers were present.

The main agenda of the meeting was the passing of political proposals, along with tributes to be paid to the party workers and officials who have passed away working for the party.

The political proposal included discussions on the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats, a review of the Lok Sabha elections, and the future roadmap.

Earlier on July 2, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party was held in the national capital after the BJP-led NDA won a successive third term in office in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP secured 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress won 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 234 seats.



