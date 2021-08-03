PM Modi Lauds Efforts Of India's Sportspersons In Tokyo Olympics

"This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India", the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Indian sportspersons who are participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and highlighted that this time, the highest number of players had qualified for the games.

While virtually addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat today, PM Modi said, "This time, the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition."

"The zeal, passion and spirit of Indian players are at the highest level. This confidence comes when the right talent is identified and is encouraged. This confidence comes when the systems change and become transparent. This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India", the Prime Minister said.

"And it is this self-confidence, which is a very big formula, that helps to overcome every challenge and achieve every dream", he added.

PM Modi also said that this scheme has reduced the worries of the poor and increased their confidence.

"Today, under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families of Gujarat. This free ration reduces the worries of the poor in this time of the global pandemic and increases their confidence," said the Prime Minister.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel also attended the event.

