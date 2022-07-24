Pics: Rare Sun Halo Sighted In Dehradun

Sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals in the atmosphere,

A rainbow-coloured sun halo was sighted here on Sunday afternoon prompting the residents to record the unusual visual spectacle in their mobile phones and uploading it on the social media where it soon became viral.

Sun halos are generally considered rare and are formed by hexagonal ice crystals refracting light in the sky — 22 degrees from the sun. This is also commonly called a 22 degree halo.

Today #SunHalo in #Dehradunpic.twitter.com/5W5EktXS55 — Jyotsana Pradhan Khatri (@jyotsana_khatri) July 24, 2022

A rare optic phenomenon, the sun halo or '22 degree halo' appears like a rainbow encircling the sun or moon at a radius of approximately 22 degrees.

It occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, Director Meteorological Centre Bikram Singh said.

