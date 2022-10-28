Old Video Showing Magical Sun Halo Lighting Up Sky In Sweden Leaves Internet Mesmerised

The video accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 73,000 likes.

A spectacular video showing a rare and mysterious solar halo over a snow-capped mountain in Sweden is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Monday on Twitter by user 'The Figen'. Since then, the post accumulated more than 1.6 million views and over 73,000 likes.

The incredible footage showed two circles of bright light hovering in the sky in front of skiers on top of the mountain. One of the circles was inside the other, and each circle had bright sundogs - or brighter spots of light - at the top, bottom, left and right points.

"A very rare solar halo appears over a mountain in Sweden," the caption of the post read.

A very rare solar halo appears over a mountain in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/sHQ8cC4FI5 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) October 24, 2022

The breathtaking video was actually captured in 2017 by a photographer at the Swedish ski resort of Vemdalen. However, the clip got viral again this week and reminded internet users that the beauty of nature is timeless.

"Beautiful and breathtaking," wrote one user. "Wow that must have been awe inspiring to be there," added another.

A third user explained, "The name of phenomenon is Sun Dog. It occurs due to refraction of sunlight in ice crystals in atmosphere". A fourth simply commented, "Nature is great!!"

Meanwhile, as per Newsweek, the Sun halo, also known as '22 degree halo', is an optical phenomenon. They are usually spotted in cold environments and occur due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere. It takes the form of a ring with a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun or the moon.

