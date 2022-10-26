Watch: US Man Turns His Eye Into A Flashlight After Losing It To Cancer

The video has amassed 1 million views

A 33-year-old man from the US has created an eye-catching innovation. Brian Stanley, who lost an eye to cancer created his own prosthetic eye. The engineer transformed his prosthetic eyeball into a fully-functioning flashlight. The gadget geek and innovator posted a video on Instagram featuring his prosthetic eye.

The video shows a brief demonstration of the capability of his Titanium Cyborg Eye as a headlamp. In the video, Mr Stanley said that the 'titanium skull lamp' is perfect for reading in the dark. He says it does not get hot and its battery life is 20 hours.

Watch the video here:

The video has received a lot of appreciation on the social media platform. In just 2 days, the video has amassed 1 million views. A user wrote, "Okay, this is straight awesome. Mad Mimir fro God of War vibes right here." Another wrote, "Pros: you can be your own light source. Cons everyone else will expect you to go first into the scary woods."

"Bro can easily rock the terminator this Halloween," the third user commented. "I know everyone is thinking all sci-fi, but I'm just thinking how handy this would be for camping," the fourth wrote.

This is not the first time, Mr Stanley has created a cyborg eye, he has earlier created a prosthetic eye which had the same glow as Arnold Schwarzenegger's character in the film Terminator.

He says that the new colour reminds him of the 'power stone.'

