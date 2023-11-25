People Pay Last Respects To Army Captain Killed In Action In J&K's Rajouri

Pranjal did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.

A large number of people paid their last respects to Captain M V Pranjal, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, amid poignant scenes.

His mortal remains were flown to Bengaluru on Friday night, and later taken to his parents' home in Anekal taluk near here.

Mourners filled past the body of Capt Pranjal and paid tributes.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh were among those who paid homage to the departed soul and offered condolences to the bereaved family today.

After a wreath-laying ceremony, Pranjal was accorded a guard of honour by the Army and the state government. His mortal remains will be taken in a procession to a crematorium in Kudlu Gate for the last rites.

The 29-year-old from 63 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday, is survived by wife and parents.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid their last respects at HAL Airport, after his remains landed here last night.

Siddaramaiah, expressing grief, announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the martyr's family.

The opposition BJP has postponed its protest against the state government over the Cabinet decision to withdraw consent for a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, in view of last rites of the martyred soldier today.

Son of M Venkatesh, retired Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Pranjal did his schooling at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.

After he completed his engineering and academic mentoring programme, he joined the National Defence Academy and enlisted into the Army.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)