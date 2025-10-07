Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Terrorists In J&K, Army Rushed To Spot

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The encounter began after terrorists opened fire at a police party conducting a search operation after getting information about the movement of suspected persons. This led to an exchange of fire between the police's special operations group and terrorists in Beeranthub area of Rajouri.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu zone) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti said reinforcement has been rushed to the area and a joint operation has been launched by the Indian Army, police and CRPF to track down terrorists.

"Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and SOG (Special Operations Group) team in Beeranthub area, PS Kandi, Rajouri. Joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area," Tuti said in a post on X.

No casualties have been reported so far. The area has been put under a strict cordon and search ops are still underway.

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in the Dharni top area of Udhampur district.

The Poonch-Rajouri region has been high on terror radar, a site of a series of terrorist attacks and encounters since October 2021.