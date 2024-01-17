Patna Schools Upto Class 8 Shut Till Jan 20 As Bihar Reels Under Severe Cold Wave

Forbesganj in Araria district recorded the lowest temperature of 6 degrees Celsius

The cold wave continues to sweep across Bihar with the mercury level dipping to below 10 degrees Celsius at 12 places in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD issued an orange alert for several parts of the state, anticipating moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions in certain districts in the next two days.

All schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 till Saturday (January 20), in view of the prevailing cold weather conditions, an official said.

Forbesganj in Araria district recorded the lowest temperature of 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The IMD predicted that minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 6-11 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days in several parts of the state, including Patna.

The state capital recorded the lowest temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum during the day was 14.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD report, Forbesganj was the coldest place in the state on Wednesday, followed by Gaya at 6.7 degrees Celsius, Saran at 7.3, Ziradei at 7. 4, Motihari at 8.1, Buxar at 8.4 and Kaimur at 8.5. The minimum temperatures in Dehri, Kiushanganj, Pusa, and Sharsha were above 9 degrees Celsius but below 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that low visibility due to fog was also reported from different parts of the state.

The IMD issued an orange alert, anticipating moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions in Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Begusarai, Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhoijpur, Siwan, East Chmaparan, West Champaran etc in the next two days.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) - for weather warnings.

The school closure has been extended in response to the ongoing cold wave situation, which poses risks to the health and well-being of the students, an order issued by Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, said.

