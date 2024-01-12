Amid Severe Cold Wave, Patna Schools Upto Class 8 Shut Till January 16

State capital Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius (File/ANI)

Cold wave conditions gripped Bihar on Friday with the mercury dipping below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts.

Gaya recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 4.9 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

The IMD predicted that minimum temperatures were likely to remain between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days in several parts of the state, including Patna.

According to the IMD report, Banka was the second-coldest at 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Motihari (6.8), Sabour in Bhagalpur at 7 degrees Celsius, Dehri (7.2) and Kaimur (7.6).

State capital Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius.

Low visibility due to foggy conditions was reported from different parts of the state, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius was registered at Forbesganj in Araria district.

Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to class 8 till January 16 due to the prevailing severe cold conditions.

The order will be effective across the Patna district.

"It has been made to appear to me that due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning in the district, the health and life of children are at risk.

"Therefore, I... hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools (including pre-schools and anganwadi centres) of the district up to class 8 till January 16," the DM's order stated.

