Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest Mid-Air. Doctor, Go First Crew Save Him

A doctor and cabin crew of Go First airline saved a man who suffered a cardiac arrest

A doctor on board a Go First flight and the cabin crew with their swift actions saved a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight, the airline owned by Wadia Group said in a statement today.

The airline, recognising the timely intervention, said it will honour the cabin crew with a cash reward.

The passenger, Younus Rayanroth, was on a Go First flight going from Kannur to Dubai when he suffered a cardiac arrest, the airline said.

"As the passenger shouted for help, the Go First cabin crew immediately ran towards the passenger and found him unconscious with no pulse and no breathing. Not a second was wasted, with help of other passengers the casualty was placed on the aft galley floor and the crew began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, process," the airline said.

"Fortunately, a doctor, Dr Shabar Ahmed, was also traveling on the same flight, and he treated the casualty with two sets of automated external defibrillators (AED) shock, followed by five Sets of CPR. The doctor together with the cabin crew resuscitated the customer back to life," the airline said in the statement.

The passenger was later put on oxygen and placed in a recovery position, and he eventually regained consciousness.

"Meanwhile, the crew executed effective crowd control, looked after other customers, and kept the cockpit crew informed with regular updates on the medical situation. Mr Rayanroth was then finally disembarked on a wheelchair as the flight made a scheduled landing in Dubai," the airline said.

Go First has also given a complimentary free ticket to both the doctor and the passenger to fly to any domestic or international sector on the airline's network.