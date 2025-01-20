Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Law Tribunal Orders Liquidation Of Go First Airline: Report

An Indian tribunal has ordered the liquidation of Go First Airways after a request from the cash-strapped airline's lenders, a report said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Law Tribunal Orders Liquidation Of Go First Airline: Report
Go First had filed for bankruptcy in May last year.

An Indian tribunal has ordered the liquidation of Go First Airways after a request from the cash-strapped airline's lenders, CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.

Go First Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Go First's lenders had decided to liquidate the company's assets after rejecting bids by interested suitors to revive the bankrupt airline, Reuters had reported, citing sources.

Go First had filed for bankruptcy in May last year and received two financial bids under the bankruptcy process, with one of them raising their offer after a push by lenders.

The budget carrier owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees ($781.14 million) to its creditors, which include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank.

Foreign aircraft lessors of Go First were locked in a tussle with the company after they were blocked from repossessing planes due to a moratorium imposed by Indian courts. However, a local court, in April, allowed them to take back their planes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Law Tribunal, Go First, Go First Airline
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.