'If 12 MPs Apologise, Then We Can Review': Government On Suspension Row

The government had been "forced" to suspend 12 opposition MPs for "misbehaviour" - related to shocking scenes on August 11, the last day of the Parliament's monsoon session - but will consider revoking the suspension if the MPs apologise, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said.

Mr Joshi tweeted Tuesday to say the government is preparing to introduce "many important bills" in the House in this session, and called on the opposition to "allow... a healthy discussion".

"In order to maintain the dignity of the House, the government was compulsorily forced to place this proposal of suspension... But if these 12 MPs apologize to the Speaker and House for their misbehavior, then the government is also ready to consider their proposal positively with an open heart," he said.

"The government is ready to debate every issue, as per rules, and answer every question. Many important bills are to be introduced in the house from tomorrow. I once again appeal to all the parties to allow the House to function and have a fruitful and healthy discussion on all these bills," Mr Joshi added.

Yesterday (the first day of Parliament's winter session), 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, including the Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, were suspended from the entire session for scenes of ruckus in August, when opposition MPs and the government were at loggerheads over the Pegasus scandal.

The House erupted just as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was passed, despite demands to refer it to a select committee.

Women opposition MPs have alleged they roughed up by House marshals.

The government, however, had countered saying it was women marshals who were attacked.

The suspension motion said the MPs had willingly committed "unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, violent and unruly behaviour and intentional attacks on the security personnel".

Earlier Mr Joshi said: "All clippings are available on social media as they themselves have put it on social media. This was the first available opportunity to take action and the Chair has taken action."

In a (rare) show of unity, the opposition has condemned the suspension, calling it "unwarranted and undemocratic" and that floor leaders will hold a strategy meet.

The letter, however, was not signed by the Trinamool, which will skip the strategy meet.

There is no precedent on action being taken against MPs for actions in a previous session.

The Rule 256, under which they have been suspended, says an MP can be suspended "for a period not exceeding the remainder of the session".

The list of suspended MPs includes Shiv Sena's Anil Desai, Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri CPM's Elamaram Kareem and six Congress leaders.