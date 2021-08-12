'We Were Threatened Over Bills': 7 Union Ministers Counter Opposition

The opposition must apologise for "disruptive (and) threatening behaviour" that forced Parliament to close two days ahead of schedule, the government said today, countering allegations levelled by a joint force of 12 opposition parties who claimed "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs".

"The people of this nation gave the government a duty... to find solutions for their concerns. But we all have seen how the opposition has been totally disruptive in not letting Parliament function. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, the opposition should feel shame and come out to apologise to the people of this nation," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi added.

"The behaviour of the opposition is very unbecoming of Parliamentarians... They broke furniture, broke doors, snatched papers from ministers' hand while they were giving statements, manhandled the marshals, injured a woman marshal, climbed on furniture, kicked desks and chairs... this is unacceptable behaviour. They have brought shame on the entire nation," Piyush Goyal said.

Earlier today Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and nearly a dozen other opposition leaders gathered to protest the abrupt end to the monsoon session and the alleged assault on MPs, including women.

"Without any provocation... outsiders, who were not part of Parliament security, were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs who were only protesting the government's conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of their voice," a joint statement said.

The statement slammed the government for its "authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions", and accused it of "deliberately derailing" the monsoon session despite the opposition having "unanimously conveyed (the need) to discuss important national issues" like the Pegasus scandal.

On Wednesday - amid utter chaotic and unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha, as the government passed an amendment relating to an insurance bill - several women MPs alleged they were physically bullied by male marshals as they were protesting in the Well of the House.

Sharad Pawar later slammed the government, saying that in over a parliamentary career spanning 55 years he had never seen his women colleagues being attacked. "It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," he said, adding that over 40 Rajya Sabha marshals had been deployed.

Parliament, which began July 19 and was scheduled to end on Friday, was declared closed yesterday after fierce protests from the opposition forced multiple daily adjournments. The government has said the Lok Sabha functioned at only 22 per cent productivity and the Rajya Sabha at 28 per cent.

A united opposition has been unrelenting in its attacks on the government in the past weeks, raising issues like the Pegasus phone-hacking scandal, the farmers protest and the fuel price hikes.

Protests have ranged from speeches and marches outside parliament to full-on clashes inside, with MPs jumping on tables, throwing files, storming the Well of both Houses and waving black cloth.

The government has slammed the opposition for deliberately stalling business; Prime Minister Modi has twice lashed out, accusing the Congress of engineering protests and insulting Parliament.