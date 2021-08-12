CCTV Shows Opposition MPs-Marshals Jostling In Fresh Parliament Row

The video emerged as the opposition protested today against the early end to the session.

Opposition members are seen jostling security personnel in the Rajya Sabha in CCTV footage released today in the middle of an acrimonious standoff that peaked over the abrupt end to the monsoon session yesterday.

A 2.5-minute video showed slogan-shouting MPs at the centre of the house and uniformed marshals, who are in charge of security in parliament, apparently trying to restrain them.

Opposition members are also seen tearing papers into bits and flinging them. One MP is seen climbing a table.

The video emerged as the opposition protested today against the early end to the session and alleged manhandling of MPs.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and nearly a dozen other opposition leaders gathered outside Parliament after a protest march and called on Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to file a complaint.

They alleged that "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs".

"Without any provocation... outsiders, who were not part of Parliament security, were brought in to manhandle opposition leaders and members, including women MPs who were only protesting the government's conduct, highhandedness and muzzling of their voice," a joint statement said.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the alleged physical bullying "felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border".

The government dismissed the allegations and has fielded its top ministers to counter the opposition offensive.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called the allegations "totally false" and said the facts were clear on CCTV footage.

