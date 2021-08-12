'Murder Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi On Abrupt End To Parliament Session

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders held a march outside the parliament building this morning to protest the abrupt end to the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and yesterday's alleged assault on women MPs in the Upper House.

"Today we had to come out here to speak to you (the media) as we are not allowed to speak inside Parliament.... This is the murder of democracy," Mr Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI.

"The Parliament session is over. As far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned... there has been no Parliament. The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday, in the Rajya Sabha, physically beaten," he said.

The Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, declared that the alleged physical bullying of MPs, including women, "felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border".

"Opposition didn't get a chance to present their views in Parliament. Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy. It felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border," he said.

On Wednesday - amid utter chaotic and unruly scenes in the Rajya Sabha as the government tried to pass an amendment relating to an insurance bill - several women Congress MPs alleged they were physically bullied by male marshals as they were protesting in the Well of the House.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar later slammed the government, saying that in over a parliamentary career spanning 55 years he had never seen his women colleagues being attacked.

"It is painful. It is an attack on democracy," Mr Pawar declared, adding that over 40 Rajya Sabha marshals (men and women) and security staff were deployed in the alleged assault.

The Congress' Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, later also alleged the amendment had been passed after a large security force was stationed inside the hall.

"The government refused to send it to a select committee... a demand by all opposition parties including those close to the BJP. What happened was worse than atrocious," he tweeted.

Yesterday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned two days early and hours later, amid chaos and protests, the Rajya Sabha was too.

Over 15 opposition parties put up a united front in parliament in this monsoon session, which barely functioned because of disruptions and protests over issues like the Pegasus snooping scandal, the rising fuel prices and the farmers' agitation over three central laws.

Earlier today Congress chief Sonia Gandhi invited Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and other state and opposition leaders to a meeting aimed at consolidating the unity displayed by the parties versus the government in parliament.

The Congress's plan is to take this unity forward, said party leaders, adding that other opposition parties were also being sounded out.

Sonia Gandhi's initiative suggests an effort to ensure the Congress's pivotal role in opposition unity moves to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 election.

With input from ANI, PTI