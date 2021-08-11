PM, Sonia Gandhi At Speaker's Meet After Abrupt End To Lok Sabha Session

PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi sat on adjoining sofas next to the Speaker in a video of the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were present in Speaker Om Birla's room in parliament when he met with leaders of various parties after the Lok Sabha adjourned indefinitely today.

PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi sat on adjoining sofas next to the Speaker in a video of the meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Akali Dal, YSR Congress and BJD were also seen.

The meeting is customary after the close of a session.

Mr Birla urged all leaders to encourage debate and discussion, stressing that it is the only way to serve the people.

The picture of amity in the Speaker's room was incongruous with the acrimony in this session, with protests and daily disruptions in both houses of parliament.

The Lok Sabha ended today, two days before schedule.

As the opposition protested on a range of issues including the Pegasus snooping scandal, fuel prices and the Covid crisis, the government was accused of rushing through bills without discussion.

The Speaker said the Lok Sabha functioned only 21 hours in the month-long session and its productivity was at 22 per cent.

The Rajya Sabha saw similar disruptions and yesterday, opposition members stood on the table at the centre of the house and one MP threw the rule book at the Chair.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu may take action against the MPs, reports said.

"I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night," Mr Naidu had said in the house, breaking down.