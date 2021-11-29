12 Opposition MPs Suspended For 'Violent Behaviour' In Previous Session

12 opposition MPs have been suspended for the whole of parliament's Winter Session for violent behaviour during the Monsoon session. The list includes Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai, Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri CPM's Elamaram Kareem and six Congress leaders.

A note read that they willingly obstructed the business of the house through "unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, violent and unruly behaviour and intentional attacks on the security personnel" on the last day of the Monsoon session.