Live Updates: Parliament Winter Session Begins, Eyes On Farm Laws Repeal

November 29 marks the first day of the 25-day winter session of Parliament. (File)

The Winter Session of parliament, during which 36 bills are expected to be passed, including one to repeal the farm laws, will begin today. The opposition is likely to corner the government on issues including the Pegasus row and price rise during the 25-day session.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the very first day. It will be introduced by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have made it clear they expect their members of parliament to be present today.

On Saturday, farmers deferred their 'sansad chalo', or 'march to Parliament' call, initially scheduled for today, the day the government is to introduce in session the bill cancelling the farm laws which triggered nationwide protests for over a year.

"We are postponing the 'Parliament march' for November 29. The government has promised us that the laws will be repealed in Parliament on the 29th," farmer leader Darshan Pal told reporters after a Saturday meeting of the umbrella farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Here are the Live Updates on the Parliament Winter Session: