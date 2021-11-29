PM Says "Government Ready To Discuss, Reply On All Issues In Parliament"

PM Modi also put out a warning on the new Covid variant 'Omicron'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government is ready to reply to all questions in parliament's winter session that starts today but urged the opposition to be mindful of the dignity of the house and the Speaker.

"The government is ready to discuss all issues, it is also ready to answer all questions. We want questions in parliament and also peace. Whatever voices are raised against the government or government policies - the dignity of parliament and the Speaker's Chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations," PM Modi said in his traditional remarks ahead of a new session.

The Prime Minister also put out a warning on the new Covid variant 'Omicron', urging all MPs and others to be cautious "as everyone's health is a priority in this hour of crisis".

The Prime Minister spoke shortly before the start of a session that promises to be action-packed with the opposition planning to attack the government on a range of issues, including the rollback of the three farm bills.

The opposition has questioned the turnaround on the verge of polls after more than a year of protests by farmers outside Delhi.

The government has decided to bring in 36 bills including one that will repeal the controversial farm laws enacted last year.

PM Modi yesterday skipped an all-party meeting for the session. "There was no tradition of Prime Minister attending the all-party meeting. It was started by Modi ji," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Congress's Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition had expected the Prime Minister to attend. "We wanted to ask more about the farm laws as there are some apprehensions that these three laws may again come in some other form," he said on Sunday.