Farm Laws Repeal In Parliament Today As Winter Session Begins: 10 Points

In the 19 sittings of the Winter Session, the government is expected to introduce 36 legislative Bills and one Finance Bill.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day. It will be introduced by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

The other bills to be passed in the session include the crucial Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday skipped the all-party meeting. Denying it was a break in tradition, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, "There was no tradition of Prime Minister attending the all party meeting. It was started by Modiji".

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress's leader in the Rajya Sabha, said they were expecting the Prime Minister to attend. "We wanted to ask more about the farm laws as there are some apprehensions that these three laws may again come in some other form," he said.

Today, 31 parties attended the meeting, but the Aam Aadmi Party walked out in the middle of it. Sanjay Singh, who was representing the party, said he was not allowed to speak.

Mr Joshi said the government is always ready to discuss any issue on the floor of the House, as permitted under Rules of Procedure. Joshi also requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

The National People's Party's Agatha Sangma, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya, requested the government to repeal Citizenship Amendment Act in the upcoming session of Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress -- expanding rapidly at the cost of the Congress -- today assured that it will remain a part of the united opposition, allaying concerns of rift ahead of the winter session.