Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion, Seeks Amit Shah's Resignation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha and demanded his apology and resignation.

"The Minister's comments, made during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha, were not only unacceptable but also reflected a deep-seated disdain for the principles of social justice and equality that Dr Ambedkar fought for throughout his life," Manickam Tagore said in the notice.

"I demand that Amit Shah apologize unconditionally for his remarks and resign from his position as Union Home Minister. His continued presence in the Cabinet is an affront to the dignity of the Constitution and the people of India," the notice read.

"Furthermore, I urge the Prime Minister to take immediate action and remove Amit Shah from his position, as his comments have brought disrepute to the office of the Home Minister. I request this House to condemn Amit Shah's remarks in the strongest possible terms and demand his resignation," the notice read.

On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take back his remark on the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and said that it has "hurt Baba Saheb's dignity."

On the same day, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.

The row erupted after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, reportedly said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."