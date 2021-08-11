Stormy Monsoon Session Ends In Lok Sabha As House Adjourns Indefinitely

Before adjourning Lok Sabha, the House paid tributes to 4 former members who died recently

Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely today, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session of Parliament.

Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the Lok Sabha managed to pass a number of bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Lok Sabha when the Speaker adjourned the House today.

Before adjourning Lok Sabha indefinitely, the House also paid tributes to four former members who died recently.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)