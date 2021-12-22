Parliament Winter Session Ends Ahead Of Schedule Amid Continued Protests

Winter Session of Parliament began on Nov 29 and was scheduled to conclude on Dec 23.

Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely today, a day ahead of its original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session was brought to an end in Rajya Sabha as well.

Soon after laying of the listed papers and reports, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House indefinitely. The Upper House had witnessed several disruptions during the session following the suspension of 12 opposition party members for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Winter Session had 18 sittings and witnessed the passage of key legislations such as the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruption by opposition members on a range of issues such as price rise and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2.

The Winter Session of Parliament had begun on November 29 and was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

