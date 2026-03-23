Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha at 2 pm and speak on the current situation in the Middle East. PM Modi is expected to outline key aspects of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and India's position on the matter. This comes a day after PM Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the long and short term measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and energy security amid US-Israel-Iran war.
US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war. Iran has retaliated with strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply, disrupting trade.
LIVE Updates: Parliament Budget Session 2026, PM Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha
Citizens Must Be Safeguarded From Iran War Effect: PM Modi At Key Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security to discuss the long and short-term measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and energy security in view of the ongoing war in Iran. The CCS -- the country's highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters -- had carried out a detailed assessment of the availability of critical items for the common man, including food, energy and fuel security. PM Modi had said the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.
PM Modi's Speech in Parliament LIVE: PM Modi To Speak In Lok Sabha At 2 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha at 2 pm and speak on the current situation in the Middle East. PM Modi is expected to outline key aspects of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and India's position on the matter.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Introduces The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha
#BudgetSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 23, 2026
Finance Minister @nsitharaman introduces The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha.
That the Bill further to amend the Limited Liability
Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013.@LokSabhaSectt @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/yZKvmfJwNY
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Pays Tributes To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev On Shaheed Diwas
#BudgetSession2026— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) March 23, 2026
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas@VPIndia @CPR_VP #Rajyasabha pic.twitter.com/sMQ1Uc2lD1