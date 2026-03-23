Parliament Budget Session 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha at 2 pm and speak on the current situation in the Middle East. PM Modi is expected to outline key aspects of the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and India's position on the matter. This comes a day after PM Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) to discuss the long and short term measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and energy security amid US-Israel-Iran war.

US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, killing the Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war. Iran has retaliated with strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours. Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply, disrupting trade.

LIVE Updates: Parliament Budget Session 2026, PM Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha