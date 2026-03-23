Indian Farmers Protected From Iran War Crisis: PM Modi's Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India is facing significant challenges due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, highlighting the impact on Indians living in Gulf nations as well as the trade and economic consequences of the crisis.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

* Every Indian stuck in the war-affected region is being given every possible help

* It is a challenge for cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz from the start of the war. Despite this, our government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain least affected

* We all know that India imports 60 percent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased

* The government is sensitive as well, vigilant as well, and also ready for every assistance

* Indian farmers are protected from the crisis. Organic farming has been encouraged and the governemnt will continue to help farmers

* A large quantity of essential items like crude oil, gas, and fertilizers come to India through the Strait of Hormuz. Since the war, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging. Despite this, the government's effort has been to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not excessively affected. our focus has been on this

* Our mission is regularly issuing advisories. Here, in India and other affected countries, 24x7 control rooms and emergency helplines have been established

* Through these, rapid information is being provided to all affected individuals. In this crisis situation, the safety of Indians both in the country and abroad has been our top priority.

* Since the war began until now, more than 3 lakh 75 thousand Indians have safely reached India

* It is essential that a unanimous and united voice from India's Parliament on this crisis reaches the world.

* I myself have spoken over the phone in two rounds with most of the heads of state in West Asia. All have given full assurance of the safety of Indians

* Unfortunately, during this time, some people have tragically lost their lives and some have been injured. In such difficult circumstances, help is being provided to the affected families

* This war has also posed unprecedented challenges before India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well.

* India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries

* The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region

* India has more than 5.3 million metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves. The country is also working on arrangements for more than 6.5 million metric tonnes of additional storage. Apart from this, the reserves held by our oil companies are separate

* In the last 11 years, our refining capacity has increased significantly. The government is in constant contact with suppliers from different countries. The effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies continue from wherever possible