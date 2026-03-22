Citizens Must Be Safeguarded From Iran War Effect: PM Modi At Key Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security to discuss the long and short-term measures to ensure the supply essential commodities and energy security in view of the ongoing war in Iran. The CCS -- the country's highest decision-making body on security and strategic matters -- had carried out a detailed assessment of the availability of critical items for the common man, including food, energy and fuel security. PM Modi had said the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.

In a statement, the government said regarding energy security, the CCS decided that an adequate supply of coal will be kept at power plants to ensure there is no shortage of electricity. Other measures were discussed to diversify the sources of petrochemicals, chemicals, pharma and other industrial sectors.

The efforts to build up an adequate supply of fertilisers will help ensure food security. With an eye to the future, alternative sources of fertilisers were also discussed.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. We had extensive discussions on short, medium and long term measures, including ensuring continued availability of fertilisers for farmers, diversifying import sources for key sectors, promoting exports to new destinations and more. We are committed to safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict".

Chaired a meeting of the CCS to review the mitigating measures in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.



We had extensive discussions on short, medium and long term measures, including ensuring continued availability of fertilisers for farmers, diversifying import... pic.twitter.com/a0SQoGf39e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2026

Looking ahead, the committee also discussed new export destinations to promote Indian goods that will be developed in future.

"The Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India," read a statement from the government.

"The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed. The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed," the statement added.

PM Modi, who chaired the meeting, has directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be drawn up to deal with the effects of the conflict in the middle east, the government said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are members of the CCS, which is headed by PM Modi.