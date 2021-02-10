Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: Opposition Asks Government To Shed Its 'Arrogance' Over Farm Laws

Budget Session Updates: President addressed Parliament on January 29 in beginning of Budget Session

Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shed its "arrogance" over the three new farm laws, even as BJP MPs hailed the Centre for its welfare and pro-farmer measures.

Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Congress' Preneet Kaur dubbed the three Acts, which have triggered protests, as black laws and asked the government to repeal them.

She referred to "Khalistani" and "Maoists" barbs used by some people against a section of protesting farmers and said this was wrong while adding that a brother of a protester was a soldier who had laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

"This government is a real threat to our democracy not farmers," she said, asking the government to shed its arrogance.

Participating in the debate, BJP member Nishikant Dubey challenged Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to prove his accusation that workers of the saffron party were behind the January 26 violence at the Red Fort in Delhi.

"He (Mr Chowdhury) said that BJP workers were involved in the January 26 violence. If it is proven, I will resign as an MP. Congress has a history of distortion. He should apologise for distorting the facts," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhi's borders and criticised it for linking the peasants' movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.

SAD was part of the ruling NDA till it quit the alliance in September 2020 to protest the three laws and Badal resigned as a minister from the Narendra Modi government.

Waving posters and photos of farmers, who died during the agitation, she said no sympathetic word has come from the government for them.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Budget Session 2021:

Feb 10, 2021 08:12 (IST) Lok Sabha Sits Till 1 am As Members Participate In Motion Of Thanks

Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.

Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing.

President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 in the beginning of the Budget Session.