Pahalgam terror attack updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that there have "always been tensions" between India and Pakistan, as relations between the two neighbouring countries worsened after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people this week.
"I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir... Probably longer than that," he told reporters as he travelled aboard Air Force One.
"It was a bad one," he said, referring to Tuesday's attack in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, which was the deadliest one in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.
"There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been," President Trump added.
India has announced a suite of retaliatory measures against Pakistan after the terror attack left 25 tourists and a local dead.
Here Are Updates On Pahalgam Terror Attack:
J&K Attack: Revanth Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi Hold
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday led a candle march to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.
Mr Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan and the terrorists and merge Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.
We are all united against terrorism. Along with @revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a candlelight march against the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack. pic.twitter.com/wC4PeJTwKB— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 25, 2025
The Congress leader recalled how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Goddess Durga over India's retaliation in the 1967 India-China war and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.
జమ్ము కాశ్మీర్ లోని పహెల్గామ్ లో …
ఉగ్రవాదుల దుశ్చర్యలో
ప్రాణాలు పోగొట్టుకున్న
అమరుల ఆత్మలకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని…
రాజకీయాలకు అతీతంగా…
పీపుల్స్ ప్లాజా నుండి ఇందిరాగాంధీ విగ్రహం వరకు కొవ్వొత్తుల ర్యాలీ నిర్వహించడం జరిగింది.
ఉగ్రవాద దుశ్చర్యకు వ్యతిరేకంగా…
ముష్కరులను… pic.twitter.com/olR8FCXgRj
Pahalgam Attack Updates: Iran Seeks To Defuse India-Pakistan Tensions
Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Iran has reached out to its "two brotherly neighbours" to de-escalate the situation.
"India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority," Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post on Friday.
Mr Araghchi said Tehran stands "ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to "forge greater understanding at this difficult time" in line with the spirit of Persian poet Saadi.
India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 25, 2025
Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater… pic.twitter.com/5XsZnEPg2D
