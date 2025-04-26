Pahalgam terror attack updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that there have "always been tensions" between India and Pakistan, as relations between the two neighbouring countries worsened after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed 26 people this week.

"I am very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan, as you know. And they've had that fight for 1,000 years in Kashmir... Probably longer than that," he told reporters as he travelled aboard Air Force One.

"It was a bad one," he said, referring to Tuesday's attack in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, which was the deadliest one in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.

"There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know, the same as it's been, but they'll get it figured out one way or the other. I'm sure... I know both leaders. There is great tension between Pakistan and India. But there always has been," President Trump added.

India has announced a suite of retaliatory measures against Pakistan after the terror attack left 25 tourists and a local dead.

Here Are Updates On Pahalgam Terror Attack: