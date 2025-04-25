"Even If It Means Merging PoK...": Revanth Reddy To PM Modi On J&K Attack

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday led a candle march to protest the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, even if it means merging Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

Accompanied by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and other Congress leaders, in a show of opposition unity, Mr Reddy offered condolences to the victims of the attack and said the Centre needs to act decisively to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, other Telangana ministers and international delegates, who had arrived for a two-day 'Bharat Summit' in the state, also participated in the march.

The Chief Minister recalled how former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Goddess Durga over India's retaliation in the 1967 India-China war and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

"It was the brave Indira Gandhi who separated Bangladesh from Pakistan... You (PM Modi) remember 'Durga Mata'. Take action, whether it's attacking Pakistan or any other measure," he said.

"Today, steps should be taken against Pakistan. This is not the time for compromise. A befitting reply should be given. Move ahead, and we will stand with you. The 140 crore Indians are with you," he added.

Make Pakistan into two parts, Mr Reddy said. "Merge PoK with India. We will stand with you. You are a devotee of Durga Mata. Remember Indira ji," he added.

He also said that it is not time for politics and that everyone should be united during this period. He added that his government is ready to support the Prime Minister.

Twenty-six tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen - were killed in the attack at Baisaran - dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow - in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday. It was the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced a series of measures, including closure of its airspace for Indian airlines. Islamabad also said that any move to divert water meant for it under the pact will be considered an "Act of War".

Mr Reddy's remarks came hours after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who visited the injured at a Srinagar hospital, also urged the nation to stand united "to fight this nasty action" and defeat terrorism. He said the terror attack was carried out with an intent to "divide society".

The former Congress President also said the entire Opposition condemned the actions of the terrorists during the all-party meeting on Thursday, and expressed full support for whatever action the government takes.

"It's been a terrible tragedy. I came here to get a sense of what's going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu & Kashmir have condemned this terrible act and are fully supportive of the nation at this time. I met one of the people who was injured," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, Mr Owaisi, in a post on X, said: "We are all united against terrorism. Along with @revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a candlelight march against the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack."

He distributed black armbands at a mosque before the Friday prayers, urging people to wear them as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Hyderabad MP, who also wore a black armband, distributed them at a mosque in Shastripuram in Hyderabad, party sources said.

A group of Muslim men also protested at the historic Charminar against the terror attack after the Friday prayers.

Shopkeepers at Begum Bazar shut down their businesses and participated in a peaceful rally, while a protest was also held at Malkajgiri.