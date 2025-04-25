"Sad To See People Attacking My Brothers, Sisters From Kashmir": Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam was carried out with an intent to "divide society" and urged the nation to stand united "to fight this nasty action" and defeat terrorism.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who visited the injured tourists at the Indian Army's hospital in Srinagar, also asked the citizens to stay united

"It's been a terrible tragedy. I came here to get a sense of what's going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu & Kashmir have condemned this terrible act and are fully supportive of the nation at this time. I met one of the people who was injured," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

"My love and affection go out to everyone who has lost family members. I want everyone to know that the nation stands with them as one," he added.

The Congress leader also said that the entire Opposition condemned the actions of the terrorists during the all-party meeting on Thursday, and expressed full support for whatever action the government takes.

The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, and it's crucial that every Indian stands united and defeats what the terrorists are trying to do," the Rae Bareli MP said.

Mr Gandhi, however, raised concerns over reports of threats and harassment of Kashmiri students across the country, following the terror attack.

"It's sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir and the rest of the country. It's essential to stand united and together to fight this nasty action and defeat terrorism once and for all," he said.

The former Congress president met Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. "They briefed me about what happened, and I assured both of them that myself and our party will fully support them," he said.

Twenty-six tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen - were killed in the gruesome terror attack at Baisaran, dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow, on Tuesday, what is the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced a series of measures, including closure of its airspace for Indian airlines. Islamabad also said that any move to divert water meant for it under the pact will be considered an "Act of War".