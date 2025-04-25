"All Parties Supported Action Against Terror": Kiren Rijiju On Key Meet After Pahalgam Atack

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said Thursday's all-party meeting saw all leaders unanimously supporting the Centre's strong stance against terror.

The meeting came after India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this week killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Mr Rijiju said all political parties expressed support for any future action taken in the fight against terrorism. He added that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always have "zero tolerance" towards terrorism.

"Some clarifications sought by members were answered by officials. All parties appealed that the entire country must stand united in the time of grief," he said.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday said any move to divert water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War as it announced the suspension of trade, bilateral accords, including the Simla Agreement, and airspaces with India, among other moves.

Pakistan also closed down the Wagah Border Post with immediate effect. Islamabad further suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Army today resorted to small arms firing at some places on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been effectively responded to by the Indian Army. This came even as an encounter was underway in Bandipora, while another in Udhampur on Thursday led to the death of one soldier.