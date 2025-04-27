China Closely Following "Evolving India-Pakistan Situation": State Media

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said his country is closely following the situation between India and Pakistan, China's state media Global Times said in a report.

Wang told Mr Dar that China supports an impartial investigation into the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

China also hopes both sides will exercise restraint, move toward each other, and work to de-escalate tensions, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said during the phone call.

The Pakistani leader briefed Wang on the latest developments regarding tensions between the two neighbours, following the terror attack.

India has already taken a series of actions against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and banning all Pakistani visas.

Combating terrorism constitutes a shared responsibility of all nations, and China consistently supports Pakistan's firm counter-terrorism actions, said Wang, according to Global Times.

At least 537 Pakistani nationals left India through the Attari border over the past three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended today, an official told news agency ANI.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken up the Pahalgam terror attack case. NIA officials are at the attack site, a popular tourist spot, which has been sealed off to avoid evidence contamination.

Teams are also questioning eyewitnesses of the April 22 terror attack.