Pakistan Violates LoC Ceasefire Again, Indian Army Retaliates

Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked" fire at Indian posts across the Line of Control last night as tensions escalated between the two countries over the massacre of 26 civilians at a tourist hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. This is the second time in two nights that Pakistani troops have tried to provoke the Indian side.

Indian Army reported the firing from multiple posts from across the Line of Control, the de facto boundary separating Indian and Pakistani armies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Officials said Indian troops retaliated appropriately to the Pakistani firing.

No casualties were reported in the exchange of fire, the Indian Army said in a statement.

"On the night of 25th-26th of April 2025, unprovoked Small Firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army post all across the Line of Control in Kashmir. Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms. No casualties reported," the statement read.

Speculative firing was reported yesterday as well, with military sources suggesting that Pakistani troops were trying to check the alertness of Indian soldiers amid calls within India to take decisive action against terror hotspots across the LoC.

The ceasefire violations follow a string of measures taken by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. In the Tuesday massacre, at least 26 civilians vacationing in Baisaran meadow, known as "Mini Switzerland", were shot dead by five terrorists.

In response, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with the Water Minister declaring "not a drop" of the river's water would flow to Pakistan. In tit-for-tat measures, both countries pulled their diplomatic staff and cancelled visas, leaving the visitors with a short deadline to return to their homeland.

Islamabad has also suspended all bilateral pacts with India including Simla agreement. Wagah Border, which drew thousands of tourists on both sides and hosted the popular border ceremony, has also been shut.