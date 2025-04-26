The Link Between A Student Visa To Pakistan And Pahalgam Attack

Adil Ahmed Thoker, one of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre of April 22, which saw 26 people gunned down, went to Pakistan in 2018 and returned six years later with three to four terrorists, sources said.

Adil Ahmed Thokar, a native of Gurre village in Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to be one of the principal architects of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran.

From J&K Village to Pakistan

In 2018, Adil Ahmed Thoker left his home in Gurre and travelled to Pakistan on a student visa. According to intelligence officials, Thoker had already shown signs of radicalisation before his departure. Intelligence sources say he was in contact with individuals linked to banned terrorist organisations operating from across the border, even before leaving India.

Once in Pakistan, Thoker disappeared from public view. He severed communication with his family, and no trace of his presence could be established for nearly eight months. Intelligence agencies monitoring his digital footprint lost him. A parallel surveillance operation focused on his home in Bijbehara did not yield any major breakthroughs either.

According to intelligence sources, Thoker was undergoing ideological and paramilitary training during this time. He came under the influence of handlers associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist organisation based in Pakistan.

Re-entry Into India

By late 2024, Adil Ahmed Thoker resurfaced in intelligence assessments - but this time inside India.

According to intelligence sources, Thoker crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in October 2024 through the rugged and remote Poonch-Rajouri sector. The terrain in this area is notoriously difficult to patrol, with steep hills, dense forests and a border that has historically been exploited for illegal crossings.

Thoker was accompanied by a small group of three to four individuals, one of whom was a Pakistani national identified as Hashim Musa, another prime accused in the Pahalgam terror attack also known by his alias Suleman. It is now believed that Thoker was instrumental in facilitating Musa's entry into Indian territory.

After crossing into Jammu and Kashmir, Thoker avoided detection by staying off grid and using forested and mountainous routes. He was tracked briefly in Kishtwar before making his way to Anantnag, possibly through the hilly belts of Tral or via interior tracks used by terrorists in the past, sources said.

Sheltering A Foreign Terrorist

Once in Anantnag, Thoker is believed to have gone underground. Intelligence sources say that he sheltered at least one of the Pakistani nationals he had infiltrated with, possibly in forest encampments or in isolated village hideouts.

He remained in hiding for several weeks, during which he is suspected to have reactivated contact with dormant terrorist cells. Officials believe that he was actively scouting for a suitable location and opportunity to launch a high-impact attack that would cause mass casualties and attract international attention.

This period also coincided with the gradual re-opening of tourist spots in the region following the conclusion of the annual Amarnath Yatra. Baisaran meadow, closed earlier for security reasons, had begun to see tourist footfall again from March 2025.

This, security agencies believe, gave Thoker and his team a clear window of opportunity.

The Baisaran Attack

On the afternoon of April 22, around 1:50 PM, the attackers, including Thoker, emerged from the dense pine forest surrounding Baisaran. Armed with assault rifles, they moved swiftly toward areas where tourists had congregated.

According to survivors, the attackers asked some victims about their religion. In several instances, they demanded that individuals recite Islamic verses. Those who failed or hesitated were shot. Many victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Security officials now confirm that the group consisted of at least five terrorists. They divided into smaller units, targeting three specific zones within the meadow. The entire attack lasted less than ten minutes. By the time help arrived, it was already too late for most. Among the dead were 25 tourists and one local pony operator. Two security personnel, one from the Navy and another from the Intelligence Bureau, also lost their lives in the attack.

Thoker Named As Suspect

Thoker was formally named by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as one of the three principal suspects involved in the Baisaran massacre. The other two are identified as Pakistani nationals - Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai.

Sketches of the three have been released. A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for credible information leading to their capture. Security forces have launched a district-wide search across Anantnag, Pahalgam, and adjacent forest belts.

On Thursday night, houses belonging to Thoker and another accused, Asif Sheikh of Tral, were destroyed in explosions. Officials said that during search operations, security personnel discovered that explosives had been stored inside the houses. These were likely intended either for future use or as a defensive measure.

Asif Sheikh is believed to have played a secondary role, possibly offering logistical or technical support. His involvement is under investigation.

