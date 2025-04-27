Mani Shankar Aiyar Links Pahalgam With "Partition's Unresolved Issues". BJP Responds

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. BJP criticised Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for linking the Pahalgam terror attack to "unresolved issues of Partition", calling it insensitive. The BJP also accused the Congress of appeasement towards Pakistan and failing to address terrorism's roots.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has come under attack from the BJP over his comments that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists was a manifestation of "unresolved questions of the Partition."

The BJP said Mr Aiyar's comment was like "rubbing salt into the wounds of the Pahalgam attack victims."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli, in a swipe at Mr Aiyar, pointed out the Congress leader is questioning the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his policies.

"He is a very senior and seasoned political leader. He had been, for decades, a staunch Congressman and had held important positions... When he refers to problems of terrorism and refers it back to 1947 and unresolved issues as he calls it, in a way, it is an honest confession that in 1947 several things were unresolved. In a manner, he is raising questions against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his policies," Mr Kohli told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the statement of former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, BJP leader Nalin Kohli says, " Mani Shankar Aiyar is a very senior and seasoned political leader. He had been, for decades, a staunch Congressman and had held important positions...when he refers to... pic.twitter.com/3N3sVAYEeS — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

At a book launch event, the Congress leader asked whether Muslims in India felt accepted, cherished and celebrated today, or whether the situation remained the same as it was during the Partition.

"Many people almost prevented Partition, but it happened because there were differences in value systems and assessments of the nature of India's nationhood and its civilisational inheritance between people like Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Jinnah and many other Muslims who did not agree with Mr Jinnah," Mr Aiyar said.

"But the fact is that the Partition happened and till today we are living with the consequences of that Partition. Is this how we should be living? Is that the unresolved questions of the Partition reflected in the terrible tragedy... in Pahalgam on April 22," he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, condemning Mr Aiyar for his comments, pointed at the Congress as the one that should be held responsible for the tragedy of Partition.

"Pakistani terrorists have brutally murdered unarmed, innocent civilians. The funeral pyres of the victims have not even cooled, and yet Congress leaders continue to display their affection for Pakistan. This is the height of appeasement," Mr Chugh said.

"Partition was a catastrophe in India's history; two million people were killed and 20 million were displaced. The Congress is responsible for that tragedy. Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the Pahalgam attack victims," he said.

Another BJP leader said Mr Aiyar's comment was yet again an example of the Congress party's unwillingness to call out Pakistan for its support to terrorism.

"Good Cop, Bad Cop - Congress's appeasement continues even on the Pahalgam terror attack. After Robert Vadra and Siddaramaiah, now Mani Shankar Aiyar refuses to blame Pakistan and the terrorists. Nothing has changed in Congress since 26/11 - still shielding the terror ecosystem, still showing love for Pakistan," BJP national spokesperson Sandeep Bhandari said in a post on X.

Since the terror attack on Pahalgam, India has taken many steps to hurt Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelling the visas of all Pakistani nationals, apart from trading halt.