Video: Pak Official's Throat-Slit Gesture At Pahalgam Attack Protestors In UK

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows a Pakistani official, Colonel Taimur Rahat, making threatening gestures toward Indians protestors outside Pakistan embassy in London.

A video has gone viral showing a senior Pakistani official making threatening gestures toward the members of the Indian community, who were holding a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir this week.

The 5-second clip appears to show Colonel Taimur Rahat, who is Pakistan's Army and Air Adviser in the High Commission in London, making a throat-slit gesture toward protestors while standing on the balcony of the embassy on Friday.

The officials at the embassy also reportedly played loud celebratory music during the protest, which was held after the Pahalgam terror attack left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead on Tuesday.

NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to reports, over 500 British Hindus took part in the protest, holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, demanding justice for the victims.

"We are sad, angry and hurt. We have all gathered here to show our frustration," one of the protestors told NDTV.

"It was very hard to sleep for some nights after the attack," said another.

2 Terrorists From Pak Among Pahalgam Attack Suspects

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of three individuals suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam attack. The police have identified two of the suspects as Pakistani nationals and have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information leading to their arrest.

In the notices posted on X by the police on Thursday, the suspects are: Hashim Musa alias Suleman, a citizen of Pakistan, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, also a citizen of Pakistan and Adil Hussain Thoker, a resident of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

All three are believed to be members of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to "identify, track and punish" every terrorist and their backers behind the attack.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's resolve will not falter. Terrorism will not go unpunished," he said on Thursday.

India has hit Pakistan with a series of strict measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post, in view of the "cross-border links" to the attack.

Shehbaz Sharif's "Neutral" Probe Call Into Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he his ready for a "neutral investigation" of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul on Saturday, he said that his country is open to taking part in a "credible" investigation.

"The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," he said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in recent times.

According to intelligence sources, Adil Ahmed Thoker, one of the main accused in the attack, went over to Pakistan, received military training from terror groups and infiltrated India six years later along with several Pakistani terrorists.