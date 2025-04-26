Advertisement

"Pakistan Ready For Neutral Probe": Shehbaz Sharif On Pahalgam Attack

The terror attack, one of the deadliest since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, has triggered high-level diplomatic and security responses from the government against Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today said he his ready for a "neutral investigation" of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam where 26 people, including a Nepalese national, were gunned down. 

Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul, Prime Minister Sharif said that his country is open to taking part in a "credible" investigation. 

"The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation," Mr Sharif said. 

Details to follow.
 

Get App for Better Experience
