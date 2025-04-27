Advertisement
"Anytime Anywhere": Indian Navy's Message With Arabian Sea Warship Visuals

Multiple visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being fired from warships in the middle of the sea were shared by the Navy.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Anytime Anywhere": Indian Navy's Message With Arabian Sea Warship Visuals
Quick Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Indian warships carried out anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea recently.
The Navy reaffirmed their readiness for long-range precision strikes.
Pakistan issued a notification for the firings in the Arabian Sea region.
New Delhi:

Indian warships have conducted multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea, demonstrating their preparedness for long-range precision strikes, with the Navy asserting they are combat-ready to protect the nation's interests.

Multiple visuals of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being fired from warships in the middle of the sea were shared by the Navy. These warships included Kolkata-class destroyers, and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.

"Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow," said the Indian Navy in an online post.

Pakistan issued a notification for the firings in the Arabian Sea region.

The firings come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. After the massacre of 26 civilians vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir, India has ordered Pakistanis to return to their homeland and suspended the crucial Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistan has also suspended all bilateral agreements with Indian. Repeated ceasefire violations from Pakistan's side along the Line of Control have also begun in an attempt to provoke the Indian troops. The Indian side has retaliated effectively, according to the army. No casualties were reported in the exchange of fire.

The Pahalgam massacre was the deadliest terror attack since the scrapping of Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to pursue the terrorists to the ends of the earth, said this morning that every Indian's blood is boiling after the terror attack. Each one of them is feeling the pain of those who lost their own in the terror attack, he said in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast.

"Peace was returning to Kashmir, but the enemies of the country, of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like this," he added.

Indian Navy, Arabian Sea, Indian Warship
