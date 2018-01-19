Padmaavat Cannot Be Banned For Potential Law And Order Trouble, Says Supreme Court: Live

The film is all set to release on January 25th.

All India | Written by | Updated: January 19, 2018 12:52 IST
Padmaavat has been banned by 6 states so far urging the producers to move to the Supreme Court

New Delhi: Padmaavat, the much controversial and much awaited Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor starrer has been marred with controversies right from the start. From protests to violent threats to actors, the film has seen its ups and downs and is all set for an all India release on January 25, 2018 after almost a 2 month delay. However 6 states, which include Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have banned the film urging the makers to move to the Supreme Court.

Here are the live updates of Padmaavat ruling in the Supreme Court:




Jan 19, 2018
12:52 (IST)
Chief Justice Dipak Misra asserted that once the Central Board of Film Certification gives a nod to the release of the movie, the court cannot stop the release of a film.
Jan 19, 2018
12:49 (IST)
The Supreme court told petitioner M L Sharma Padmaavat that it is the duty of the state to protect people and not the court's, brushing aside his question of who will be responsible if there are riots after the release of the movie.
Jan 19, 2018
12:29 (IST)
Petitioner M L Sharma challenged the censor board clearance to the film claiming the film's release will be marred by law and order problems in the country and there is a possibility of riots.
Jan 19, 2018
12:27 (IST)
On January 18, after the producers of the film moved Supreme Court, the top court ruled that the film cannot be banned by states on account of potential law and trouble.
Jan 19, 2018
12:12 (IST)
The producers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed Padmaavat moved to the Supreme Court after 6 states banned the film. The film is set to release on January 25 all over India.
