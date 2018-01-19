Delhi Police To Ensure Security Arrangements For "Padmaavat" Release Speaking to IANS, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak said, "In view of the screening of 'Padmaavat' movie next week in the national capital, we have done proper arrangements. We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements."

Share EMAIL PRINT The Deepika Padukone-starrer "Padmaavat" will release on January 25 New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said it has made proper arrangements to maintain law and order in the capital for the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer"Padmaavat" next week in the wake of a strike called by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena against the film.



Speaking to IANS, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak said, "In view of the screening of 'Padmaavat' movie next week in the national capital, we have done proper arrangements. We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements."



"We have proper security in the periphery of the national capital and additional force has been kept in readiness. We are urging groups not to indulge in any act which could violate the law and order situation," Commissioner Pathak said.



The Karni Sena has been stridently protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on the grounds that it distorts history. "Padmaavat" is set to release on January 25.



Delhi Police on Friday said it has made proper arrangements to maintain law and order in the capital for the release of Deepika Padukone-starrer"Padmaavat" next week in the wake of a strike called by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena against the film.Speaking to IANS, Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak said, "In view of the screening of 'Padmaavat' movie next week in the national capital, we have done proper arrangements. We are continuously in touch with various big and small cineplex managements." "We have proper security in the periphery of the national capital and additional force has been kept in readiness. We are urging groups not to indulge in any act which could violate the law and order situation," Commissioner Pathak said.The Karni Sena has been stridently protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on the grounds that it distorts history. "Padmaavat" is set to release on January 25.