Rana Sanga Row: Violence At Samajwadi Party MP's Agra Home, Cops Injured

Shocking scenes were witnessed outside Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's Agra home Wednesday after members of a right-wing group - Karni Sena - tried to break inside and, when stopped by the police, resorted to violence against the cops, resulting in a lathi charge.

The violence was over controversial statements by the Rajya Sabha MP - that the 16th century Rajput king, Rana Sanga, was a "traitor" because he had invited Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to what was then India. He said his remarks were based on facts in Babur's memoir, the 'Baburnama'

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a small army of cops struggling to hold back the right-wing mob, some of whom were waving saffron flags and sticks as they shouted slogans.

The video showed one encounter on what seemed to be a main road, on which police were struggling to erect metal barriers between themselves and the unruly crowd, but this fails within seconds.

#WATCH | Agra, UP: Vandalism and stone pelting broke outside the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman. Police try to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.



(Note: Abusive language)

In other scenes, there is an even larger mob gathered outside the gates of the MP's home.

Chairs are broken and vehicles parked by the side of the road are vandalised.

One shot shows a man in a black shirt screaming expletives and standing on the hood of a car, a Tata Safari with a BJP flag on the front, has had its windscreen and windows smashed in.

Another man then tries to rip the BJP flag off the car.

Many other cars parked on the same road were also vandalised.

#WATCH | Agra, UP: Stone pelting at the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, window panes broken and vehicles parked outside vandalised. More details awaited.

The video ends with the cops' lathi-charge on the right-wing mob.

Last week, after the first wave of controversy over his comment, Mr Suman told news agency IANS, "It is a historical fact. Nowadays, it has become common to claim Indian Muslims have DNA of Babur... but the truth is they do not consider him their leader. Babur did not come with religion... he came with a sword. Indian Muslims ideals are rooted in Sufi saints' traditions."

"... it is easy to call Babur a 'foreign invader'... but who invited him? Records, including 'Baburnama', state Rana Sanga invited Babur to fight against Ibrahim Lodi. Later, of course, the situation changed, and Rana Sanga himself fought against Babur at the Battle of Khanwa."

His remarks triggered a row, with the BJP calling it "shameful act" and demanding the Samajwadi Party apologise. However, the party - the primary opposition in the UP Assembly - hit back by accusing the BJP of using this to divert people's attention from more pressing issues.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP over selective outrages. "If BJP continues to flip through history, people will also remember that during Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation, no one anointed him by hand. It is said he was anointed using toe of a left foot. Will BJP condemn this today?" he asked.

With input from agencies

