Huge Row In Rajasthan Over Rana Sanga Explained

A massive row over history is brewing in Rajasthan after a Samajwadi Party leader made a remark about Rana Sanga, the 16th Century ruler of Mewar, that riled up the leaders in Rajasthan, where Rana Sanga and his grandson Rana Pratap are revered. Samjawadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman alleged that Rana Sanga brought Babur into India to defeat the Lodhi kings, a view that historians say is a misconception.

Starting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal -- who said the remarks are against the sentiments of the state's people - his remarks have been criticized by many. Protests have been held in Udaipur, the former Kingdom of Sanga and Rana Pratap, where there is still a repository of collective memories. The matter had ripples in the state assembly today and a right-wing Rajput group, Karni Sena, has threatened that they will "chop off the tongue" of the Samajwadi Party leader.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the comments by another leader of his party, Abu Azmi, who had praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. BJP leaders and Hindu groups have been protesting against what they called attempts to glorify Aurangzeb, alleging that he had unleashed atrocities on Hindus.

WHAT SAMAJWADI PARTY MP SAID

A purported video of the Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's had surfaced recently in which he is heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Then, during a debate on the functioning of the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Mr Suman doubled down on his comments linking d Rana Sanga to Babur's invasion of India.

"BJP leaders often claim that Muslims have the DNA of Babur. But who invited Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who brought him to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. By that logic, if Muslims are Babur's descendants, you are also the descendants of Rana Sanga -- a traitor," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Muslims in India do not idolise any Mughal emperor, he said. "They consider Mohammed Sahab and Sufi saints' traditions as their ideals," he added.

TROUBLE IN ASSEMBLY

In Rajasthan Assembly today, BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani opposed this statement through Point of Information and demanded parliamentary action. As soon as he raised the issue, Congress MLA Harimohan Sharma objected and said that this topic cannot be discussed in the House. At this, BJP MLAs registered strong protest and targeted Congress.

Raising slogans against the Congress, the BJP MLAs questioned why the insult of Rana Sanga cannot be discussed in the house.

Vishwaraj Mewar, an erstwhile royal from Mewar, has slammed SP leader over remarks on Rana Sanga. He said they are misleading the people by giving misinformation in the upper house, they are trying to create divide in the society by making such comments they have not only hurt the sentiments of Rajasthanis but of India too.

ROW REACHES DELHI

"These days, discussions are happening on historical figures. While someone crticises the great and glorious king like Rana Sanga saying he betrayed the country, others are busy advocating Aurangzeb," said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called it a distortion of history. "The spirit of independence that Maharana Sanga ignited not only saved India from being enslaved but also gave a huge contribution in keeping the culture of India eternal," said Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Only people with "trivial intellect" and "small heart" make such statements, he added.

"Rana Sanga has been the identity of Bharat. Throughout his life, he fought against Babar and other invaders. Glorifying an invader instead of the one who protected the country is quite indecent and inappropriate," said BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

BJP MP Shashank Mani termed the SP MP's remarks as "condemnable" and said the people should salute great men like Rana Sanga instead of making such "inappropriate" comments.

AKHILESH YADAV'S GALILEO JIBE

Sanajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP, asking it not to dig up historical events selectively.

"If BJP continues to flip through history, people will also remember that during Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation, no one anointed him by hand. It is said that he was anointed using the toe of a left foot. Will the BJP condemn this today?" he said.

Drawing an analogy, Yadav referred to Galileo's persecution for his claim that the Earth revolves around the Sun.

"Galileo was punished for his scientific assertion, and centuries later, the Church apologised for its mistake. If the BJP respects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will they apologise for the fact that he was anointed with a left foot toe?" he said.

WHO WAS RANA SANGA

Rana Sanga or Sangram Singh I, the grandfather of Maharana Pratap, is one of the most beloved kings of Rajasthan, who ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528. In a culture that prizes valour, he had an illustrious military career, defeating the Sultans of Delhi, Malwa and Gujarat in 18 pitched battles.

Against Babar, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, he fought two decisive battles against- decisively winning the one in Bayana in 1527.

Rana Sanga had decimated the Mughal army, over-running Babar's camp and carrying away as the spoils of war everything from arms and ammunition, musical instruments and even tents. Some of these items are on display in the museums of Udaipur.

The Rana, though, lost the battle of Khandwa two months later, when Babar brought in his cannons. After the battle, he had died of his wounds.

DID RANA SANGA INVITE BABAR TO DELHI

There is no historical evidence that Rana Sanga invited Babar.

Documentary sources say Babar, who was eyeing India after losing Samarkand, was invited by Daulat khan Lodhi, a relative then Delhi Sultan Ibrahim Lodhi.

Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodi in the First Battle of Panipat in 1526 and founded the Mughal Empire, which ruled for the next 200 years.

"Rana Sanga had already defeated Ibrahim Lodhi once, so why would he need Babur's help, and in fact Rana Sanga had fought against Babur in Bayana," pointed out historian Chandraprakash Sharma.

BAYANA TODAY

Despite the identity politics being played out over the contribution of Rana Sanga, Bayana, 30 km from Bharatpur where his great battle with Babur took place, lies neglected, forgotten and forlorn.

The historical fortress that Rana Sanga beseiged and over-ran is falling to ruins. There is but one signboard pointing visitors to the historic battlefield of Bayana where the war was fought.