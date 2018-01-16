Allahabad High Court Issues Contempt Notice To Censor Board Chairman Prasoon Joshi It fixed the next hearing of the matter in the week commencing February 12.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT After the three weeks time given to Mr Joshi by the high court expired, the court issued contempt notice Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi in connection with the release of the film "Padmaavat" on January 25.



The Lucknow bench of the court granted three weeks' time to Mr Joshi for filing his response to the contempt notice.



It fixed the next hearing of the matter in the week commencing February 12.



A bench of Justice Mahendra Dayal passed the order on the petition filed by Kamta Prasad Singhal, who had submitted that he had earlier filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking ban on the release of the movie because it promoted Sati, which is an offence.



After hearing the PIL, the court had on November 9, 2017 dismissed the petition but, simultaneously, it had permitted the petitioner to move his grievance through a representation to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).



Accordingly, he moved the representation before the chairman of the board on November 13, 2017 but Mr Joshi is yet to decide on it and three weeks time given to him by the high court has expired.



At this, the high court issued contempt notice to Mr Joshi.



