Producers Of Padmaavat Move Supreme Court After 6 States Ban Film The makers of Padmaavat have taken their fight against ban to Supreme Court. The top court considered the producers' plea that the matter be heard urgently; film is set to hit the theatres on January 25

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Producers of Padmaavat approach Supreme Court against states banning film New Delhi: The producers of Padmaavat have moved Supreme Court after six states have said they will not allow the film to be released. The top court has agreed to hear the plea of producers. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of producer's counsel that the matter be heard urgently after the ban on its release by various state governments. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is scheduled to be released on January 25.



The Allahabad High Court yesterday issued a contempt notice to Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi in connection with a petition against Padmavaat. The petitioner had filed a Public Interest Litigation in November 2017, seeking a ban on the film for allegedly promoting Sati - the practice of a widow immolating herself in her husband's funeral pyre.



Bhansali's film ran into another round of trouble with Haryana joining five other states banning the film. The Health Minister of Haryana tweeted, "Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana". Apart from Haryana; Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have decided not allow the release of Padmaavat.



Padmaavati ran into controversy over its storyline revolving around Rajput Queen Padmini, who, according to legend, preferred to die to protect her honour rather than surrender to Delhi's Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who was said to be obsessed with her beauty. The film had been given the go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification, which had asked the makers to change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat and suggested some other modifications.



The producers of Padmaavat have moved Supreme Court after six states have said they will not allow the film to be released. The top court has agreed to hear the plea of producers. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the submission of producer's counsel that the matter be heard urgently after the ban on its release by various state governments. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat is scheduled to be released on January 25.The Allahabad High Court yesterday issued a contempt notice to Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi in connection with a petition against Padmavaat. The petitioner had filed a Public Interest Litigation in November 2017, seeking a ban on the film for allegedly promoting Sati - the practice of a widow immolating herself in her husband's funeral pyre. Bhansali's film ran into another round of trouble with Haryana joining five other states banning the film. The Health Minister of Haryana tweeted, "Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana". Apart from Haryana; Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have decided not allow the release of Padmaavat.Padmaavati ran into controversy over its storyline revolving around Rajput Queen Padmini, who, according to legend, preferred to die to protect her honour rather than surrender to Delhi's Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who was said to be obsessed with her beauty. The film had been given the go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification, which had asked the makers to change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat and suggested some other modifications.