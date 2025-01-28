Over 50% Truck Drivers In India Have Compromised Vision, Says IIT Report

About 55.1 per cent of truck drivers in India have compromised vision, while 53.3 per cent require distance vision correction and 46.7 per cent need near-vision treatment, a new report released on Tuesday revealed.

The report prepared by IIT Delhi further said that about 44.3 per cent of drivers exhibited borderline or above body mass index (BMI), 57.4 per cent had elevated blood pressure levels, and 18.4 per cent showed borderline or high blood sugar levels.

A total of 50,000 truck drivers in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were screened by IIT Delhi in collaboration with the Foresight Foundation.

According to the report, about 33.9 per cent of drivers reported moderate stress, while 2.9 per cent were found to have high-stress levels, emphasising the need for mental health support.

Trucks are the backbone of India's logistic sector, connecting regions across the country and bridging many modes of transport to complete the logistics cycle.

Truck drivers in India endure many challenges and a difficult lifestyle. Key issues include long working hours, irregular shifts, extended periods away from family and various health concerns.

